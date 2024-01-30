PM Modi Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi On Martyr's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Mahatma Gandhi on the 76th anniversary of his death at Rajghat in Delhi on Tuesday.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation."
In attendance with the Prime Minister were other notable figures including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. They honored Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Rajghat in Delhi by offering floral tributes.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to Mahatma Gandhi on X.
"Salute to Mahatma Gandhi ji on his death anniversary who awakened the spirit of Swadeshi in the hearts of the countrymen by following the path of truth and non-violence. Gandhi ji's messages of peace and harmony are relevant even today and his thoughts will continue to inspire countrymen to sacrifice and dedicate themselves to the nation," he wrote.
The BJP's National President, JP Nadda, expressed that the principles advocated by Bapu remain pertinent across all time periods as he paid his respects.
"I pay my tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the priest of truth and non-violence, who paved the way for India's independence through Swadeshi and self-reliance, on his death anniversary. The paths shown by Bapu are relevant in every era. His ideals and thoughts will always inspire us," Nadda said on X.
In his message Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punyatithi. The nation will always remain grateful for his contributions. Also, on this day, we pay our tributes to all those who laid down their lives in service to the nation."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also honored Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in Lucknow by offering floral tributes.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi honors Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in Chennai by laying floral tributes.
India commemorates Martyrs' Day annually on January 30th to remember the day Mahatma Gandhi passed away and to pay tribute to his role in securing the nation's independence.
On the 30th of January in 1948, Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house, several months following India's independence.