PM Modi Pays Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on Parkash Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the occasion of his Parkash Utsav, recalling the Sikh Guru’s enduring legacy of courage, compassion and sacrifice.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister said Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life and teachings continue to inspire generations to uphold truth, justice and righteousness, while guiding people towards selfless service and duty.

“On the sacred Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we bow in reverence to him. He remains an embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice. His life and teachings inspire us to stand for truth, justice and righteousness, and to protect human dignity,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also shared photographs from his visit earlier this year to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism and the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He recalled having darshan of the Holy Jore Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji during the visit.

The Prakash Purav, marking the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is observed every year with devotion and enthusiasm. Gurudwaras across the country are illuminated with lights symbolising Prakash (divine light), while religious observances such as Anand Path and Prabhat Feri are held in the days leading up to the main celebrations.

Earlier, on December 26, Veer Baal Diwas was observed nationwide to honour the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who embraced martyrdom at the tender ages of nine and six years respectively in defence of the dignity and honour of Sikhism.