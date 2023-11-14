PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the birth anniversary of the first former Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on Tuesday.
"Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He died on May 27, 1964.
Every year on November 14th, Children's Day is observed to show respect for the first prime minister of the country, who was renowned for promoting the significance of showing love and care towards children.
Pandit Nehru, affectionately known as 'Chacha Nehru', earned the unanimous decision to commemorate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India following his passing.
He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947.
Every year, on November 14th, schools across the country arrange various activities for students, including games, competitions, and more. At the same time, government organizations honor the former prime minister and coordinate commemorative events.
In 1954, the United Nations designated November 20 as Universal Children's Day. India used to observe this day, but after the passing of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was unanimously passed in Parliament to declare the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.