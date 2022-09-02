PM Modi Praises Tezpur Litchis, Thanks CM Himanta for Sending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for sending him a packet of fresh litchis from Tezpur.

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Modi wrote that he expressed his profound thanks to the Chief Minister for the fresh, high quality, GI tagged Tezpur litchis. He said, grown in organic settings, the Tezpur Litchi has carved out a niche for itself in the international market. He also said that the Tezpur Litchi and its reputation across the country and outside would enhance the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for having sent him the appreciation letter on Tezpur Litchi. He said that the Prime Minister’s appreciation will encourage the local litchi farmers to work harder.