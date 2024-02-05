PM Modi Predicts NDA Victory with Over 400 Votes in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

"In Congress, there are many talented people but the party did not let them stand. I always wished that the Country needed a good Opposition. We can see the situation of Adhir Babu. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of 'parivarwad'. Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan mein tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Attempts are being made to launch a product again and again. Congress shop on verge of closure in an attempt to launch same product again and again'). Congress is trapped within a family," PM Modi further said.