PM Modi Predicts NDA Victory with Over 400 Votes in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more than 400 seats.
The Prime Minister stated this while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
He said, “A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats."
"We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women's empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed," he added.
Additionally, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the upcoming term of his administration would involve significant policy choices.
Listing out the achievements of his government, the Prime Minister said, "25 crore people have come out of poverty in 10 years. If the poor get resources and self-respect, they have the power to defeat poverty. With this thinking, we gave resources and self-respect to the poor. Today 50 crore poor people have bank accounts. Four crore poor have permanent houses. 11 crores are getting pure water from the tap. More than 55 crore poor people have got an 'Ayushman Bharat' card. 80 crore people have been provided with the facility of free grains."
PM Modi further took a jibe at the Congress and said that the compulsion of relaunching the product repeatedly has led to the closure of the shop of the grand old party. He also said that the country was now convinced that the opposition had resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition.
He said, "I appreciate the resolution that the opposition has taken, every word of their speeches has confirmed my confidence and that of the country that they have resolved to stay there (in the opposition) for a long time."
"In Congress, there are many talented people but the party did not let them stand. I always wished that the Country needed a good Opposition. We can see the situation of Adhir Babu. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of 'parivarwad'. Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan mein tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Attempts are being made to launch a product again and again. Congress shop on verge of closure in an attempt to launch same product again and again'). Congress is trapped within a family," PM Modi further said.