PM Modi Speaks To Netanyahu As India Reviews Fallout Of West Asia Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid rapidly intensifying hostilities in West Asia, triggered by the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and subsequent Iranian military retaliation across the region.

According to a report, the outreach from New Delhi came soon after Modi convened a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS), the country’s apex body on matters of national security and strategic policy. The review session was conducted shortly after Prime Minister Modi returned to the national capital following an official visit to several states.

In a post on X early on Monday, PM Narendra Modi said, "Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities."

High-Level Security Review in Delhi

The CCS meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, along with senior officials from key ministries.

According to a report,, the deliberations centred on the implications of the joint US-Israeli military action on Iran and the subsequent escalation. Particular emphasis was placed on the safety of Indian citizens residing in the conflict zone and preparedness measures in the event of further deterioration.

Government estimates indicate that approximately 10,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran, more than 40,000 in Israel and close to nine million across the broader West Asia and Gulf region.

Air Travel Disruptions, Indians Stranded

The security review also took note of significant disruptions to commercial aviation across the region. With multiple airspaces either restricted or temporarily shut, several international flight routes have been suspended or diverted.

Reports suggest that hundreds of Indian passengers remain stranded at key transit points such as Dubai and Doha after flight schedules were thrown into disarray due to the escalating military exchanges.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said Indian diplomatic missions across the affected countries are maintaining regular contact with citizens and have activated emergency helplines to assist.

Concerns Over Strait of Hormuz

The CCS is also understood to have examined the strategic and economic implications of Iran’s reported move to block the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor through which a substantial portion of India’s crude oil imports transit.

Any prolonged disruption in this passage could have direct consequences for India’s energy security and fuel prices, making the situation a matter of urgent strategic concern.

Before speaking with Netanyahu, Modi had also engaged with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning recent attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and expressing solidarity with the Gulf nation.