PM Modi to Address 5th Edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interaction with students and their parents in the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event on Friday.

The event will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am.

In the annual event, Prime Minister Modi will interact with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas.

In the event 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’, the Prime Minister talks about examination stress and related questions.

Earlier, in a tweet, PM Modi said, “The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April.”

PM Modi also shared snippets of a series of videos on his YouTube channel from his previous interaction during Pariksha Pe Charcha. These videos cover a wide gamut of issues pertaining to student life especially related to exams.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday praised PM Modi for turning ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ into a massive people’s movement. The annual interaction is being organised for the last four years by the education ministry’s department of school education and literacy.

