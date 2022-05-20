PM Modi To Discuss Upcoming Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national office bearers virtually on Friday.
BJP’s national office bearers convened the meeting on Thursday with the meeting of the national general secretaries.
Ahead of the meeting, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the exhibition based on the life of Kushabhau Thakre and Sunder Singh Bhandari, reported ANI.
Nadda took a detailed report of the states from the general secretaries in the meeting and directed them to expedite the programs of the party, according to reports.
Meanwhile, senior leaders including national office bearers, state party chiefs and organizational secretaries will participate in the BJP meeting which will be presided by Nadda.
Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections to be held in this year and the next will be onn the agenda, apart from focusing on organizational issues, reports added.
It may be noted the assembly elections are set to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year.
The strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are also likely to be discussed, while the celebrations on the completion of eight years of the Modi government and the strengthening of the party’s organization at both levels will also be discussed.