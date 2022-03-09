PM Modi To Address Global Investors Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address global investors and infrastructure, real estate, and legal sector experts on Wednesday on the strategy of CPSE privatization, asset monetization and their contribution to India’s growth.

The consultative post-Budget webinar is being organised by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), along with NITI Aayog. Senior management from Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) and 22 ministries will participate in the session.

Global sovereign funds, private equity, global pension funds, investment banks, asset monetization companies especially real estate, infrastructure, and legal experts along with other stakeholders from North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Far East, and Australia will also take part.

An official statement said, “With this webinar, DIPAM aims to elicit ideas and views from the sectoral experts, investors' community and other eminent stakeholders on the issues to chalk out a time-bound implementation plan/strategy regarding Privatization/Disinvestment of Public Sector Enterprises and Asset Monetization of Core and Non-Core assets for realization of optimal outcome/contribution in India's growth.”