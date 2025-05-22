PM Modi to Inaugurate 103 Amrit Stations; Haibargaon Leads from Assam

In a landmark move towards transforming India’s railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Haibargaon Railway Station in Assam today, marking a significant milestone for the state and the Northeast region. The event is part of the nationwide launch of 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Advertisment

Haibargaon Railway Station stands out as the first station in Assam to be inaugurated under the ABSS initiative. Among the 50 railway stations identified for redevelopment across the state, Haibargaon’s successful transformation at a project cost of approximately ₹15.85 crore positions it as a model for modernization and regional upliftment.

Unlike routine inaugurations, this occasion holds special significance, showcasing the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to strengthening grassroots infrastructure and bridging regional connectivity gaps. The revamped Haibargaon station represents not just technological and architectural advancement, but also the government's broader vision of integrating the Northeast into the mainstream of India’s rapid development.

The redeveloped station features upgraded passenger amenities, enhanced accessibility, and enriched cultural aesthetics, setting a high standard for the remaining stations slated for redevelopment in Assam. Its selection as the inaugural site under ABSS in the state reflects both its strategic importance and the successful execution of the project with a passenger-centric approach.

Describing the nationwide rollout as a “historic leap,” the Prime Minister, in response to a post by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media platform X, stated:

“Tomorrow, May 22, is a landmark day for India's railway infrastructure. The Amrit Stations will boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture!”

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has lauded the inclusion of Haibargaon as a proud moment for the region, symbolizing progress, pride, and promise for the people of Assam and the entire Northeast.

With the virtual inauguration of Haibargaon station, a new chapter begins in the journey of Indian Railways — one that emphasizes inclusivity, modernization, and regional development through world-class rail infrastructure.

Also Read: Every Act of Terror a War? PM Modi’s Message Decoded