PM Modi to Inaugurate 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav, on the auspicious occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti, on today at 10 AM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Prime Minister will release a commemorative stamp and coin and also address the gathering on the occasion.
Bhagwan Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar, illuminated the path of peaceful co-existence and universal brotherhood through Jain principles like Ahimsa (Non-Violence), Satya (Truthfulness), Asteya (Non-Stealing), Brahmacharya (Chastity) and Aparigraha (Non-attachment).
Jains celebrate five Kalyanak’s (major events) of every Tirthankar including Mahavir Swami Ji: Chyavana/Garbha (Conception) Kalyanak; Janma (Birth) Kalyanak; Diksha (Renunciation) Kalyanak; Kevaljnana (Omniscience) Kalyanak and Nirvana (Liberation/Ultimate Salvation) Kalyanak.
April 21, 2024 is the Janma Kalyanak of Bhagwan Mahavir Swami and the Government is commemorating the occasion with the Jain community by organizing a cultural programme in Bharat Mandapam along with Saints from the Jain community gracing the occasion and blessing the congregation.