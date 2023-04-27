PM Modi to Inaugurate 91 FM Transmitters Across 18 States on April 28
In a bid to boost radio connectivity in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 91 FM transmitters of 100 watts capacity via video conferencing on Friday (April 28).
The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and two Union Territories of the country. Diphu Radio Station in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district is one of the 91 stations where FM services would be launched on Friday.
A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in aspirational districts and in border areas. The States and UTs which are covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
With this expansion of AIR’s FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did-not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area. The expansion process is set to take place just two days before the 100th episode of the Prime Minister's monthly radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat" on April 30.