PM Modi to Inaugurate Atal Bridge in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Atal Bridge in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Gujarat government in a press release said PM Modi will embark on his two-day visit to the state and on the first day he will address a gathering at the ‘Khadi Utsav’ program to be held on Sabarmati Riverfront.

It said, “From the same venue, the prime minister will inaugurate the foot-over bridge, built by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation and named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

The Atal bridge is a foot-over bridge constructed between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge on the Sabarmati river. The bridge was built using 2,600 metric tons of steel pipes. The pedestrian-only bridge connects the flower garden on the western end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture center on the eastern end.