PM Modi To Inaugurate India Energy Week Today

With the aim to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru today.

"I am looking forward to being in Karnataka tomorrow, February 6. Upon reaching Bengaluru, I will take part in the India Energy Week 2023. Later, I will go to Tumakuru to launch key development works and lay the foundation stone of various projects," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday. IEW is being held from February 6-8.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents. It will be attended by more than 30 ministers from across the world.

Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India's energy future.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

The ethanol blending programme has been a key focus area of the government to achieve self-reliance in the field of energy. Due to the sustained efforts of the government, ethanol production capacity has seen a six times increase since 2013-14.

The Ethanol Blending Programme and Biofuels Programme have not only augmented India's energy security but have also resulted in a host of other benefits, including a reduction of 318 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and foreign exchange savings of around Rs 54,000 crore, said the PMO in a statement.

As a result, there has been payment of around Rs 81,800 crore towards ethanol supplies from 2014 to 2022 and a transfer of more than Rs 49,000 crore to farmers.

In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, the Prime Minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 States/UTs. E20 is a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol. The government aims to achieve a complete 20 per cent blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

Prime Minister will also flag off the Green Mobility Rally. The rally will witness the participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for green fuels.

The Prime Minister will launch the uniforms under 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil. With the aim to phase out single-use plastic, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton.

Each set of uniforms of Indian Oil's customer attendants shall support the recycling of around 28 used PET bottles. Indian Oil is taking this initiative further through 'Unbottled' -- a brand for sustainable garments launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester.