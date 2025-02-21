PM Modi to Inaugurate SOUL Leadership Conclave in Delhi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, at approximately 11 AM. The prestigious event will also feature the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who will deliver the Keynote Address as the Guest of Honor.

The two-day conclave, scheduled from February 21 to 22, will serve as a premier platform for leaders from diverse domains—including politics, sports, arts and media, spirituality, public policy, business, and the social sector—to share their transformative life experiences. The event will foster collaboration, inspire thought leadership, and offer invaluable lessons drawn from both triumphs and setbacks, particularly aimed at motivating young audiences.

Organized by the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), an emerging leadership institution based in Gujarat, the conclave underscores the institution's commitment to nurturing authentic leaders dedicated to advancing the public good. SOUL seeks to broaden the political leadership landscape in India through structured training programs that prioritize merit, dedication, and passion for public service over political lineage. By equipping aspiring leaders with the essential insights, skills, and expertise needed to navigate modern leadership challenges, SOUL aims to redefine the future of governance and public administration in the country.

The SOUL Leadership Conclave is expected to serve as a beacon for aspiring leaders, offering a dynamic environment for discourse and learning, with an emphasis on ethical governance, strategic decision-making, and impactful leadership in today’s evolving world.