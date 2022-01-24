PM Modi To Interact With PMRBP Awardees Via Video Conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees today at 12 noon via video conferencing.

Digital certificates will be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology, reported ANI quoting an official press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMRBP is conferred as recognition to children residing in India aged above five and not exceeding 18 years as of August 31 of the respective year, having exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in six fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, deserving recognition.

The press release said, “This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners”.

Notably, the awards are handed by the President in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with the awardees every year.

This year, the children and their parents along with the District Magistrate of their respective districts would join the event from the district headquarters.