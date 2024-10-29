PM Modi to Launch Healthcare Projects Worth Over Rs 12,000 Cr Today

Among the healthcare initiatives, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase II of India's first All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, which includes a Panchakarma hospital, an ayurvedic drug manufacturing unit, a sports medicine facility, a central library, an IT and start-up incubation center, and a 500-seat auditorium. Three new medical colleges will also be inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh, located in Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Seoni.

PM Modi will also inaugurate expansions at AIIMS campuses across India, including Bilaspur, Kalyani, Patna, Gorakhpur, Bhopal, Guwahati, and New Delhi, with plans to establish additional Jan Aushadhi Kendras, further improving affordable healthcare access. The foundation for five nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh and 21 critical care blocks in various states under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will also be laid.