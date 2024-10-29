PM Modi to Launch Healthcare Projects Worth Over Rs 12,000 Cr Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch development projects worth Rs 12,850 crore on Tuesday, alongside extending the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to cover all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.
The event, which coincides with the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, celebrated as the god of medicine, underscores the government’s commitment to accessible healthcare for all.
At a separate event, the Prime Minister will also distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to young job seekers as part of the government’s ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' initiative, highlighting employment generation as a key focus area.
Among the healthcare initiatives, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase II of India's first All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, which includes a Panchakarma hospital, an ayurvedic drug manufacturing unit, a sports medicine facility, a central library, an IT and start-up incubation center, and a 500-seat auditorium. Three new medical colleges will also be inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh, located in Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Seoni.
PM Modi will also inaugurate expansions at AIIMS campuses across India, including Bilaspur, Kalyani, Patna, Gorakhpur, Bhopal, Guwahati, and New Delhi, with plans to establish additional Jan Aushadhi Kendras, further improving affordable healthcare access. The foundation for five nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh and 21 critical care blocks in various states under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will also be laid.
Furthering healthcare access, the Prime Minister will open an ESIC hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and lay the foundation for new ESIC hospitals in Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, which are set to benefit around 55 lakh ESI beneficiaries.
In a groundbreaking initiative, PM Modi will introduce drone services at 11 tertiary healthcare institutions nationwide, including AIIMS facilities in Rishikesh, Guwahati, Bhopal, and others, to facilitate remote healthcare delivery. A helicopter emergency medical service will also be launched from AIIMS Rishikesh, aimed at quick response and timely medical intervention.
Other initiatives include foundation stones for new research institutes in yoga and naturopathy, as well as centers of excellence at NIPER locations across India to advance research in medical devices, phytopharmaceuticals, and drug discovery.
Boosting 'Make in India' efforts, PM Modi will also inaugurate projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, covering high-end medical devices, body implants, and bulk drug manufacturing at units in Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.