PM Modi to Launch Rs 18,000 Crore Projects in Bihar and Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar and West Bengal on August 22, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple high-profile infrastructure projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore. The day-long visit will see the PM boosting urban mobility, rail, road, and power infrastructure, along with health and sanitation projects across the two states.

PM Modi in Bihar: Bridges, Highways, Power, Health and Housing

Advertisment

Starting his day in Gaya at 11 AM, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore.

A highlight of the Bihar visit is the 8.15 km Aunta–Simaria bridge project on NH-31, featuring a 1.86 km six-lane bridge over the Ganga, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,870 crore. The bridge will provide direct connectivity between Mokama (Patna) and Begusarai, reducing detours of over 100 km for heavy vehicles and easing congestion in other parts of the state. The bridge is expected to spur economic growth in North Bihar and improve access to the pilgrimage site of Simaria Dham, birthplace of poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Other key road projects include:

Four-lane Bakhtiyarpur–Mokama section of NH-31 ( Rs 1,900 crore ) to ease traffic and enhance freight movement.

Upgradation of Bikramganj–Dawath–Nawanagar–Dumraon section of NH-120, improving rural connectivity and opening new economic opportunities.

In energy, PM Modi will inaugurate the Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660 MW) worth Rs 6,880 crore, significantly enhancing Bihar’s power generation capacity.

On health infrastructure, he will open the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Muzaffarpur, a state-of-the-art facility with advanced oncology care, modern labs, ICU, HDU, and blood bank, reducing the need for patients to travel to metros.

In sanitation and river conservation, the PM will inaugurate the Munger Sewerage Treatment Plant under Namami Gange (Rs 520 crore) and lay the foundation for multiple urban water supply and sewerage projects across Aurangabad, Bodhgaya, Jehanabad, Barahiya, and Jamui (Rs 1,260 crore), enhancing health and quality of life.

Boosting rail and tourism connectivity, PM Modi will flag off:

Amrit Bharat Express (Gaya–Delhi) for modern, comfortable passenger travel.

Buddhist Circuit Train (Vaishali–Koderma) to promote religious tourism.

The PM will also participate in Grih Pravesh ceremonies under PMAY-Gramin and PMAY-Urban, handing over symbolic keys to thousands of rural and urban beneficiaries.

PM Modi in West Bengal: Metro, Expressway, and Urban Connectivity

In Kolkata, starting around 4:15 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate metro services on newly constructed sections totaling 13.61 km. He will flag off the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro, and via video conference, the Sealdah–Esplanade and Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro routes.

The Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro improves airport connectivity.

The Sealdah–Esplanade section reduces travel time from 40 minutes to just 11 minutes.

The Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay route strengthens access to the city’s IT hub.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the 6-lane, 7.2 km Kona Expressway worth Rs 1,200 crore, boosting connectivity between Howrah, surrounding rural areas, and Kolkata, cutting travel time, and facilitating trade, commerce, and tourism.

The metro and expressway projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve multimodal connectivity, and benefit lakhs of daily commuters in the city.

Also Read: HM Amit Shah Introduces Bill to Stop Jail-Time Politicians from Running Governments