PM Modi To Launch Rs 83,300 Cr Worth Development Projects In Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, launch, inaugurate a series of significant projects in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, on October 2 with a total investment exceeding Rs 83,300 crore.
The initiative, as announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), aims to reach approximately 63,000 villages across 549 districts and 2,740 blocks in 30 states and Union Territories, directly benefiting over five crore tribal individuals.
Among the highlights of the event will be the unveiling of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan scheme, which has an outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore. This ambitious scheme is designed to tackle essential gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood through 25 targeted interventions led by 17 ministries and departments of the Government of India.
In a concerted effort to enhance educational opportunities for tribal students, PM Modi will inaugurate 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and lay the foundation stone for an additional 25 schools, collectively involving an investment of over Rs 2,800 crore. These schools aim to provide quality education and residential facilities to tribal communities, fostering academic excellence and holistic development.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for various projects under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), with a combined worth exceeding Rs 1,360 crore. These projects will include the construction of over 1,380 kilometers of roads, 120 Anganwadi centers, 250 multipurpose centers, and 10 school hostels, significantly improving the infrastructure and services available to tribal populations.
As part of the PM-JANMAN achievements, PM Modi will also unveil key milestones that include the electrification of more than 75,800 households belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) across 3,000 villages. Additional milestones will highlight the operationalization of 275 mobile medical units, the establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, and the provision of clean drinking water through the 'Nal se Jal' program in over 5,550 PVTG villages.