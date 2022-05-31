PM Modi to Participate in ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'.

Modi will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Public programmes marking the completion of eight years of the PM Modi-led central government is being organized across the country. The Sammelan conceptualizes elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government.

'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' will start at around 9:45 am in the presence of Chief Ministers, Central Ministers, State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives wherein PM Modi will be directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country.

At around 11 am with the Prime Minister joining the programme, the various state and local level programmes will get coverage and make the Sammelan national. During the Sammelan, Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine ministers.

The prime minister will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. On this occasion, Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) across the country.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, May 31: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac