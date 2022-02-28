PM Modi To Send 4 Ministers To Ukraine's Neighbouring Countries To Expedite Evacuation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sending four Union Ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite evacuation of stranded Indians amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine, government sources told ANI.

“Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students," the source was quoted.

These Ministers will be going as special envoys of India.

In view of the same, PM Modi has chaired a second high-level meeting over the prevailing situation in Ukraine, especially with the evacuation of Indian citizens.

After his return of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, PM Modi held a two-hour long meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and a host of senior bureaucrats over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

In the meeting, he once again reiterated that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the nation's top priority.

It was also discussed to further enhance cooperation with neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation of the stranded Indians.

The union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

Special flights are being operated by Air India under "Operation Ganga".

Meanwhile, a fifth flight carrying 249 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed in New Delhi today morning.