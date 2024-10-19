PM Modi To Unveil Major Projects Worth Rs 6,100 Cr In Varanasi Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Sunday to inaugurate a series of significant infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 6,100 crore. The Prime Minister's schedule includes multiple key events aimed at enhancing the region's connectivity and healthcare services.
At approximately 2 pm, he will inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, which promises to provide comprehensive consultations and treatments for various eye conditions. During the event, the Prime Minister is also expected to address the gathering, highlighting the importance of healthcare infrastructure.
Later in the day, around 4:15 pm, Modi will lay the foundation stone for several development projects in Varanasi. This includes an expansion of the airport runway and the construction of a new terminal building at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, which will cost around Rs 2,870 crore. An official release noted that this move aligns with Modi's commitment to boosting connectivity.
In addition to the airport projects, the Prime Minister will lay the groundwork for new civil enclaves at Agra Airport (valued at over Rs 570 crore), Darbhanga Airport (around Rs 910 crore), and Bagdogra Airport (approximately Rs 1,550 crore). Furthermore, he will inaugurate new terminal buildings at Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur, and Sarsawa Airport, which collectively amount to over Rs 220 crore in investment. These developments are expected to increase the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports to over 2.3 crore annually.
The designs of these airports will reflect the region's rich heritage, incorporating elements inspired by local architectural styles.
In line with his vision for sports infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of the Varanasi Sports Complex, a project worth over Rs 210 crore under the Khelo India scheme and the Smart City Mission. This state-of-the-art sports complex will feature a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, sports science centers, practice fields, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas.
Additionally, he will inaugurate 100-bed hostels for girls and boys and a public pavilion at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur.
The Prime Minister will also focus on tourism development in Sarnath, unveiling projects aimed at enhancing Buddhism-related areas. These improvements will include pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines, an upgraded drainage system, and organized vending zones featuring modern carts to promote local handicrafts.
Other initiatives slated for inauguration include tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, alongside beautification and redevelopment efforts for local parks.