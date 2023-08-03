PM Modi Urges NDA MPs from South To Spread Govt's Message Among Masses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meeting on Wednesday with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from southern states, stressing the significance of disseminating the government's message among the masses. During the meeting, PM Modi urged lawmakers to counter opposition claims against the Centre effectively.
To bolster the government's narrative on social media, he suggested hiring professional agencies if needed. Following the productive discussion, the prime minister joined the MPs for a dinner where an array of delectable South Indian dishes, including Paniyaram, Appam, Vegetable Korma, Pulihora, Pappu Charu, and Adai Aviyal, were served.
A BJP functionary revealed that PM Modi specifically emphasized concentrating on the successful implementation of central schemes, particularly those designed to empower women, youngsters, and disadvantaged sections of society.
The meeting saw the presence of lawmakers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.
This is not the first time the Prime Minister has exhibited his fondness for South Indian cuisine. During a previous visit to Karnataka, he shared breakfast with the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, savoring renowned dishes such as 'Mysore pak' and 'Mysore masala dosa.'