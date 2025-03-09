PM Modi Visits AIIMS, Inquires About VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to check on the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, in the early hours of Sunday after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain, according to reports. The 73-year-old leader was taken to the hospital around 2 AM and is currently under observation in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology.

His health condition is now reported to be stable, according to sources.