PM Modi, Vladimir Putin Agree to Strengthen India-Russia Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin wherein the two leaders agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the India-Russia Special Privileged Strategic Partnership.
PM Modi took to platform X on Monday and stated that he had a "good conversation" with Vladimir Putin over the telephone. He stated that he also conveyed Putin best wishes for Moscow’s BRICS Presidency in 2024 and assured of India's full support.
They further reviewed progress on multiple issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between Moscow and New Delhi. The two global leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
PM Modi wrote on X, “Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS."