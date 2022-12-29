PM Modi to Visit West Bengal on Dec 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Friday.

During his visit, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri at Howrah Railway Station and inaugurate the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of Kolkata Metro.

According to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the 6.5-Km long Joka-Taratala stretch of the Kolkata metro, having six stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 Crore. Passengers of southern parts of Kolkata like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited from the inauguration of this project.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple Railway projects along with the foundation stone of the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway station.

"During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate four railway projects to the Nation. These include Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at a cost of Rs 405 crore; Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at a cost of Rs 565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of of Rs 254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project, developed at a cost of a cost of more than Rs 1080 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 335 crore," it added.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (DSPM - NIWAS), which has been developed at Joka, Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 Crore. The Institute will serve as an apex body in the country on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in the country, serving as a hub of information and knowledge for Central, State and local governments.