PM Modi Wishes People On 146th Jagannath Rath Yatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra saying that may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill everyone’s lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. Devotees in thousands gathered in Puri for the annual Rath Yatra which began today.
President Droupadi Murmu also wished the people on the occasion praying for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. In a tweet in Hindi, she wrote, “On the occasion of the commencement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath that this festival of devotion and dedication brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Jai Jagannath.”
The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world and is associated with Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in Odisha. Lakhs of devotees gather for an opportunity to pull the three majestic chariots from in front of the Singha Dwar of Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple during this three-day yatra.
Meanwhile, the Odisha government has deployed 180 platoons of 30 personnel each for security measures as a part of the elaborate arrangements for the Rath Yatra. As many as 125 special trains will travel to Puri during the festival and a large number of CCTV cameras and drone cameras will function during the Rath Yatra, reported PTI.
It may be noted that similar yatras are taken out in other parts of India as well. This year, the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced today morning in Ahmedabad in Gujarat with Union home minister Amit Shah performing the ‘mangla aarti’ earlier in the day. Thousands of devotees came out to catch a glimpse of the deity with people of the Muslim community also welcoming the yatra.