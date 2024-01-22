PM Modi's Big Decision After Ayodhya Visit; Announces 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana'

Hours after returning from Ayodhya on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Central government will start the 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana'.
The Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana is an initiative to generate electricity through solar energy. Solar systems will be installed on the rooftop of one crore houses under the scheme.
Taking to platform ‘X’, PM Modi hoped that all devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. He further said that on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, his resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar roof top system on the roof of their houses.
The Prime Minister also stated that the scheme aims at installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This is likely to reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class.
Earlier today, PM Modi performed 'Sashtang Dandvat Pranam' (offering prayers after lying down) after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol concluded at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
The Prime Minister performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals, the ceremony permeating energy into the idol of Ram Lalla, transforming it from a mere form into a deity. He also unveiled the face of Ram Lalla during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.