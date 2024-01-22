PM Modi's Big Decision After Ayodhya Visit; Announces 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana'

Earlier today, PM Modi performed 'Sashtang Dandvat Pranam' (offering prayers after lying down) after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol concluded at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals, the ceremony permeating energy into the idol of Ram Lalla, transforming it from a mere form into a deity. He also unveiled the face of Ram Lalla during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.