PM Modi’s Foreign Trips in 32 months Costed Rs 258 Crore

Between May 2022 and December 2024, a time span of only 32 months, the Union government spent Rs 258.9 crore on 38 foreign trips that were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Most Expensive Were US Trips

The most expensive trip by Modi during this period was to the United States in June 2023, which cost more than Rs 22 crore, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (20th March).

Again, more than Rs 15 crore were spent on the prime minister’s September 2024 visit to the US.

The cost includes the expenditure for accommodations for the prime minister’s delegation, transportation, security and hardware, venue charges as well “miscellaneous” expenses. The miscellaneous expenses were not defined.

In 2022, Modi visited Germany, Denmark, France, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Uzbekistan and Indonesia. In 2023, Papua New Guinea, Australia, Japan, the US, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Indonesia and Greece were among the countries that were in the list of the prime minister’s travel.

In 2024, the prime minister travelled to the UAE, Bhutan, Qatar, Italy, Austria, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Brunei Darussalam, the US, Singapore, Laos, Brazil, Guyana and Kuwait.

The data was revealed by Pabitra Margherita, the minister of state for external affairs. He provided the data in a written response to a question by Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress national president Kharge had sought details of the expenditure incurred by Indian diplomatic missions on arrangements for the prime minister’s foreign trips.

Here is a summary of the expenditure for some of these visits, as per reports:

Poland: Rs 10,10,18,686

Ukraine: Rs 2,52,01,169

Russia: Rs 5,34,71,726

Italy: Rs 14,36,55,289

Brazil: Rs 5,51,86,592

Guyana: Rs 5,45,91,495

Mr. Margherita also provided data on previous foreign trips made by the former Prime Minister prior to 2014. Some of it is as follows:

USA (2011): Rs 10,74,27,363

Russia (2013): Rs 9,95,76,890

France (2011): Rs 8,33,49,463

Germany (2013): Rs 6,02,23,484