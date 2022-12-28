PM Modi’s Mother Admitted to Hospital in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
According to reports, Heerben, who is 100-year-old, was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated.
The hospital in an official statement said that her health condition is stable.
Earlier, PM Modi met her at her residence in Gandhinagar after he campaigned for the state’s Assembly elections.
On the other hand, PM Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi was injured in a car accident last Tuesday.
He was travelling with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car collided with the divider near Mysuru in Karnataka.
They suffered minor injuries and were immediately rushed to JSS Hospital for treatment and are currently safe.