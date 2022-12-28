PM Modi’s Mother Admitted to Hospital in Gujarat

Earlier, PM Modi met her at her residence in Gandhinagar after he campaigned for the state’s Assembly elections.

On the other hand, PM Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi was injured in a car accident last Tuesday.

He was travelling with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car collided with the divider near Mysuru in Karnataka.

They suffered minor injuries and were immediately rushed to JSS Hospital for treatment and are currently safe.