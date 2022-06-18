PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi Turns 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Saturday on the occasion of her 100th birthday.
Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi's mother entered the 100th year today. PM Modi penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion of his mother's 100th birthday and also wrote a long, personal blog post about her life and struggles.
The blog post, translated and released in various Indian languages, speaks in detail about Heeraben Modi’s life and struggles and the struggles of the Modi family as a whole as they dealt with a scarcity of resources, with Modi’s father, Damodardas Modi selling tea at the railway station in Vadnagar and Heeraben Modi taking in washing from nearby houses to make ends meet.
If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his,” Modi wrote.
He further wrote, “Just last week, my nephew shared a few videos of Mother from Gandhinagar. A few youngsters from the society had come home, my father’s photograph was kept on a chair, there was a kirtan, and Mother was immersed in singing bhajans while playing the manjeera. She is still the same - age may have taken a toll physically, but she is as mentally alert as ever.”
Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Modi wrote, “Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude.”