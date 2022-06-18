PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi Turns 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Saturday on the occasion of her 100th birthday.

Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi's mother entered the 100th year today. PM Modi penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion of his mother's 100th birthday and also wrote a long, personal blog post about her life and struggles.

The blog post, translated and released in various Indian languages, speaks in detail about Heeraben Modi’s life and struggles and the struggles of the Modi family as a whole as they dealt with a scarcity of resources, with Modi’s father, Damodardas Modi selling tea at the railway station in Vadnagar and Heeraben Modi taking in washing from nearby houses to make ends meet.