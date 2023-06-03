PM Narendra Modi leaves for Odisha Train Accident Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Odisha on Saturday to survey the site of the three-train accident in Balasore district. The horrific train accident on Friday night claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and left over 900 injured.

According to a report of India Today, the prime minister will first go to the site of the train accident site and then visit a hospital in Cuttack, where some of the injured have been admitted.

Earlier today, the prime minister also convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, government sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, the railways today said the rescue operations at the accident site were over.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

The inquiry into the train accident will be led by AM Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement. The Commissioner Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the report stated.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.