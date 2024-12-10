PM-UDAY Camps Expedite Property Regularisation for Over 13,000 Delhi Residents

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reviewed the progress of single-window camps held under the Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), aimed at granting ownership rights to residents of Delhi's 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

According to a statement from the Raj Niwas on Monday, the camps have facilitated 13,353 applicants seeking to regularise their properties. Most applications were processed and approved on the spot, with officials often working late to manage the high turnout.

Under Saxena's instructions, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is conducting these camps every weekend from November 30 to December 29 at 10 processing centres across the unauthorised colonies. The initiative operates in a mission mode, ensuring expedited resolution of cases.

In response to public feedback during his visit to a camp in Najafgarh, Saxena directed the inclusion of sub-registrars to enable on-the-spot property registrations. This was implemented during the second camp held on December 7-8, where over 2,000 new applications were filed.

Over the past two weeks, 506 conveyance deeds or authorisation slips have been issued, and 21 properties registered. Thousands of pending applications were cleared of deficiencies, with hundreds receiving approval.

The camps provide services such as issuing conveyance deeds, authorisation slips, GIS surveys, new registrations, and assistance with bond notarization. Special camps have also addressed property mutation cases due to inheritance and facilitated electricity connections for 14,000 applicants delayed by the land-pooling policy.