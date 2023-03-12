PM’s Security Breach: Centre Seeks Action-Taken Report From Punjab Govt

The Centre has asked for a detailed action-taken report from the Punjab government over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on January 5 last year, government sources said on Sunday.

A report of the Supreme Court-appointed inquiry committee looking into the breach in security during PM Modi's Punjab visit last year, which was submitted six months ago, stated the then-state Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, Police Chief S Chattopadhyaya, and other top officers were responsible for the lapses.

Soon after the security breach, the MHA had constituted a three-member committee that summoned Director General of Punjab Police, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, Punjab ADGP, Patiala IGP, and Ferozpur DIG along among over a dozen top Punjab Police officers.

On the basis of this report, the Centre has called for a report from the Punjab Government regarding the action taken against officials so far.

The Centre is considering action under the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act against Punjab Police officers over the incident.

The MHA's three-member team started its probe from its visit to the flyover where Prime Minister's convoy was stuck for over 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade by protesters during his visit.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP of not being a well-wisher of Punjab, claiming the state did not find a mention in the Union budget and the Centre had imposed the rail-ship-rail route condition for transporting coal to power plant.