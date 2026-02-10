‘Point-Blank Shot’ Video: CPI Plea Against Assam CM Reaches Supreme Court

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, remarked that political battles often reach the Supreme Court as elections approach, while addressing a plea concerning Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's controversial "point-blank shot" video.

The video, originally posted on the official Assam BJP social media handle on Saturday, showed Sarma aiming a rifle and firing at two individuals, one wearing a skull cap and another sporting a beard, with the caption "point-blank shot." The clip was subsequently deleted following widespread political criticism.

According to Reports, the Chief Justice said, “The problem is, as elections approach, part of the political contest is increasingly fought in the Supreme Court. That is the challenge. We will examine the matter and set a date.”

The plea was presented by Advocate Nizam Pasha, who urged the court for urgent intervention, citing “disturbing statements and actions by the sitting Chief Minister of Assam, including the video depicting him shooting at members of a particular community. Complaints have been filed, yet no FIRs have been registered.”

The petition has been filed jointly by leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India, highlighting growing concerns about political and communal tensions in Assam ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled within the next three months. The 126-member Assam Assembly is set to go to polls this year, and recent clashes between Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi have heightened political polarisation.

As Per Reports, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma maintained that he was unaware of the video or any related police complaints. Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh during an official event, he said, “I don’t know anything about any video. I am also unaware of any complaint filed against me in Hyderabad by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. If a case has been filed, I have no objection to an arrest. I am ready to face it. I will always stand by my words. I am opposed to illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and will continue to maintain this stance.”