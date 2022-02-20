Political Programmes Banned In Tripura Schools

Tripura's Education Department has issued a strict order putting restrictions on political rallies and programmes on school premises during school hours.

The orders were issued after the department received some reports against a section of headmasters who had been found allowing such programmes during school hours. However, for any such programme, a NOC from the education department has been made mandatory.

"It is hereby reiterated that no school resources including playground shall be used by any political party/organizer to conduct political functions/rallies etc. No objection Certificate from the Director Secondary/Elementary Education or concerned District Education Officer as the case may be a prerequisite for organizing of other programmes as well strictly during holidays or after school hours.

The undersigned is of information that some Headmasters/TICs have violated this rule and have tacitly given approval to the use of school ground for political gatherings during school hours despite the organizer not obtaining NOC," the order undersigned by Director of school education department Chandni Chandran reads.

In the orders, the education department underscored that COVID-19 induced lockdowns have severely affected the studies and thus utmost priority should be given to physical classes during school hours.

"Especially since the schools have reopened after long breaks necessitated by Covid pandemic situation, it is completely unacceptable that the Headmasters are allowing such activities seriously hampering teaching-learning activities and violating the norms of the Department. The undersigned is to inform all Headmasters/TICs that strict action will be taken against them for the violations already committed and to warn others against any such violations in future," the order added.

"In case any organization is planning to conduct a non-permissible activity or a permissible activity without obtaining approval, it is the duty of the HM/TIC to inform the Inspector of Schools/District Education Officers. After receipt of such information, the matter has to be immediately taken up with local administrative and Police authorities - Sub Divisional Magistrate & Sub Divisional Police Officers requesting cancellation of permission given for the programme. Any such request should be intimated to concerned District Magistrates and Director Elementary/Secondary Education for follow up action," the order concludes explaining the consequences of any violation.

(With Inputs from ANI)