Poonch Attack: Mortal Remains of Martyred Jawans Reach Native Village

The mortal remains of all five Indian Army jawans who lost their lives in the grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch were brought to their native villages on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, who was martyred in the fateful terror attack, reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) today where he was given a guard of honour. Odisha Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, BJP leader Sambit Patra and others paid tribute to martyred jawan Baswal and laid wreaths.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh were brought to his native village Chadik village in Punjab's Moga where he was given a heroic tribute.

Sepoy Harkrishan Singh’s mortal remains were brought to his native village in Gurdaspur.

The mortal remains of martyred soldier Sepoy Sewak Singh were brought to his native village in Bathinda's Talwandi Sabo sub-division.

While, Havildar Mandeep Singh's mortal remains were brought to his native village in Chankoian Kalan of Ludhiana district.

It may be mentioned that, an Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists on April 20. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, lost their lives in the incident.

Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri and is under treatment.

On Friday, the Indian Army launched extensive search operations to trace the terrorists who were involved in the grenade attack. Drones and sniffer dogs were used to sniff out the terrorists that might be hiding in the area, the Army said. According to information, Multiple Special Forces were rushed to the area to help carry out search and destroy operations. The security forces including the Army, Police, and Intelligence Agencies are coordinating the operations.