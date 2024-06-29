Pramod Boro Targets Congress At North East Media Forum's 'Meet the Press'

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam, Pramod Boro on Saturday spoke on the Manipur issue and attacked the Congress for not focusing on BTR's development.
Boro attended the maiden 'Meet the Press' organized by the North East Media Forum (NEMF) since the Covid-19 pandemic at the Press Club of India (PCI) in New Delhi.
On his arrival, the CEM was welcomed by NEMF President Sanjib Baruah, General Secretary Pranjal Pratim Das and other members of the Forum. The program was moderated by Sachin Gogoi.
Speaking at the program, Boro spoke on a wide range of issues including challenges and his vision for the BTR, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and over the Manipur issue.
In a veiled attack on the previous Congress government in Assam, he said, “Because of the instability (in BTR) for a long time there was no development. The previous government did not have any plan for the region (BTR).”
Pointing out that the situation has changed since after the BJP came to power, Boro said, “We are working together under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma. He has a good vision. We need to develop the region.”
It may be mentioned that UPPL is a part of the BJP-led government in Assam.
The CEM further said, “Economic and livelihood is a big challenge in our region. We are trying to skill our youths so that they can become entrepreneurs.”
Besides that, our main focus is on education, he added.
Talking about the law and order situation in BTR, the CEM said, “This is the first election (Lok Sabha) after three to four decades, where there was no bloodshed. This time for the first time, the people voted without any fear.
On being asked about the Manipur issue, Boro said, “It is a very sensitive issue. I request every community to rethink. Still we have time for reconciliation.”