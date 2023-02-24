Pratibha Patil’s Husband Devisingh Shekhawat Passes Away

The husband of former Indian President Pratibha Patil, Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat passed away on Friday due to age-related ailment in Pune.

He was 88-years-old when he breathed last.

According to reports, he was admitted to KEM Hospital on February 12 when he had fall while on a constitutional morning outside their house lawns.

Following this, he had to undergo a surgery for it however, later developed several other complications including high blood pressure, kidney failures among others which led to his demise.

Shekhawat is survived by his wife Pratibha Patil, son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat and daughter Jyoti Rathod.

Shekhawat served as the mayor of Amravati from 1991-92 and also as a Maharashtra MLA from 1985-90.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the former MLA and wrote, “My thoughts are with our former President Smt. Pratibha Patil Ji and her family on the passing away of Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat Ji. He made a mark on society through his various community service efforts. Om Shanti.”