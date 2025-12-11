President Droupadi Murmu Begins First Visit to Manipur

President Droupadi Murmu commenced her two-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, marking her first trip to the northeastern state since taking office. The visit comes three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s September trip and more than a year after ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis triggered prolonged unrest across the state.

Upon arrival inImphal, President Murmu attended a polo event at Mapal Kangjeibung (Imphal Polo Ground), a historic venue near Lok Bhavan, organised by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department. Later, she is expected to visit the Shree Govindajee Temple, one of Manipur’s most revered Vaishnavite shrines, where preparations are underway for her prayers. In the evening, she will participate in a civic reception at the City Convention Centre before retiring for the night at Lok Bhavan.

On Friday, the President is scheduled to take part in the annual Nupi Lan observance, commemorating the women-led uprisings of 1904 and 1939 against British colonial policies. She will also attend a programme the Senapati district, a region predominantly inhabited by Naga communities.

The visit coincides with heightened security measures in Imphal. The Coordination Committee (CorCom), comprising banned militant outfits, announced a shutdown from 1 am Thursday until the President’s departure, leading to the closure of markets and educational institutions, with minimal vehicular movement across the valley.

Meanwhile, the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol (AT) urged the President to address the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), highlighting challenges they face despite the availability of central welfare schemes.

The group called for transparent and unbiased delivery of benefits and stressed the need for stricter controls on cross-border movement, including the potential implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Since May 2023, ethnic clashes between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and Kukis in surrounding hill districts have left over 260 people dead and displaced thousands. Murmu’s visit is being closely monitored as Manipur continues to struggle with unresolved ethnic tensions and humanitarian challenges.