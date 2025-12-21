President Murmu Approves VB-G RAM G Bill; Rural Workers to Get 125 Days Employment

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Bill), according to the Rural Development Ministry. The legislation, passed by Parliament earlier this week, seeks to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA and provides 125 days of guaranteed wage employment to rural labourers.

The government has stated that the new scheme aligns with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, aiming to create a framework for rural development while ensuring efficient, transparent, and accountable use of public funds.

Under the previous MGNREGA, states could provide 100 days of guaranteed employment, with up to 50 additional days at their discretion. The NDA government had earlier extended employment to 150 days for the Scheduled Tribe communities in forest areas. The new law provides a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment for rural workers.

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Chouhan said the law will facilitate the comprehensive development of villages, ensure ample employment, uphold the dignity of the poor, and offer additional protections for women, differently-abled, elderly, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. The government has allocated ₹95,000 crore for the initiative.

A senior official noted that under MGNREGA, states often avoided spending on material costs, diverting funds from the Centre’s contribution. Under the new legislation, gram panchayats and gram sabhas will have greater powers to decide which works to undertake, preventing funds from being spent merely to claim dues.

The VB-G RAM G Bill is expected to strengthen rural employment, empower local governance, and ensure more effective implementation of development schemes across India.

