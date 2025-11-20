President Murmu Attends Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas Celebrations in Ambikapur

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday graced the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations organised by the Chhattisgarh Government in Ambikapur, lending her distinguished presence to one of the state’s most significant tributes to tribal heritage and identity.

Addressing a massive gathering, President Murmu said the contributions of India’s tribal communities form a proud and enduring chapter of the nation’s civilizational journey, often described as the “mother of democracy.”

She highlighted ancient tribal republics and traditional systems like Bastar’s Muria Darbar, widely regarded as the “people’s parliament of primitive tribes,” as evidence of this deep democratic ethos.

Celebrating Deep-Rooted Tribal Identity

The President noted that tribal heritage thrives vibrantly across regions including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand. She expressed happiness that the state celebrated the Janajatiya Gaurav Fortnight (1–15 November) on an unprecedented scale this year, honouring tribal culture, identity, and ancestral wisdom.

A Decade of Transformative Tribal Welfare Initiatives

President Murmu underlined several major national initiatives taken over the last decade for tribal upliftment:

The Dhartii Aaba Janajati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, launched on Gandhi Jayanti, aimed at empowering more than 5 crore tribal citizens.

The PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-Janman), launched in 2023, dedicated exclusively to improving the lives of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

These initiatives, she said, show the government’s strong commitment to inclusive and sustainable tribal development.

“Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan Will Energise Grassroots Development”

She further informed that the Centre has launched the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Under this campaign, nearly 20 lakh volunteers are being mobilised across India to support and strengthen tribal welfare efforts at the grassroots.

President Murmu said these volunteers would become catalysts for holistic development in tribal regions.

Decline in Left-Wing Extremism Strengthens Hope

Expressing satisfaction, the President remarked that citizens across various states, including Chhattisgarh, are steadily moving away from the influence of Left-Wing Extremism and integrating into the mainstream of development.

She said coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State may soon make the eradication of extremism a reality.

President Murmu also praised the overwhelming public participation in the recently concluded Bastar Olympics, where over 1.65 lakh participants showcased remarkable cultural vibrancy and sporting talent.

Aspirations for a Strong, Self-Reliant India

Concluding her address, the President expressed confidence that the people of Chhattisgarh, inspired by the legacy of great tribal icons, will contribute significantly to building a strong, developed, and self-reliant India.