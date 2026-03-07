President Murmu Extends Greetings on Eve of International Women’s Day

On the eve of International Women's Day, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, extended her heartfelt greetings to the citizens of the country, especially to women, acknowledging their vital role in shaping society and the nation.

In her message issued on Saturday, the President highlighted the important contributions made by women across various sectors. She said women form the foundation of society and have consistently demonstrated their abilities and dedication in fields such as education, science, sports, art and defence.

Murmu noted that educated, self-reliant and empowered women play a crucial role in building a strong and progressive nation. According to her, the participation and leadership of women are essential for the country’s development and future growth.

She also emphasised the role of young women in shaping the dreams of a new India. The President said that providing them with the right opportunities, guidance and encouragement will help them realise their potential and contribute more effectively to society.

Calling for collective efforts, she urged citizens to work together to build a society where women have equal opportunities and are able to move forward based on their abilities and talents.

President concluded her message by expressing hope for the successful celebration of International Women’s Day and wishing a bright and promising future for women across the country.