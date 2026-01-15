President Murmu, PM Modi, CDS Chauhan Share Greetings on 78th Army Day

On the occasion of the 78th Army Day, President of India Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of the country's armed forces, extended her felicitations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan also shared their messages on the occasion.

The President, in her message, wrote, "Army Day commemorates the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers who stand steadfast in the service of the nation. The Indian Army remains at the core of the national security of India. It has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment and bravery in defending our borders and saving lives during natural calamities. I commend the Indian Army for its gallant performance and outstanding success in Operation Sindoor."

"I am confident that the Indian Army will continue its legacy in contribution to nation-building to facilitate economic progress and inclusive development of the nation," she further wrote, adding, "I salute our soldiers and reaffirm the nation's enduring gratitude to the Indian Army and wish all ranks continued success, strength and glory in their noble duty."

Army Day is observed annually on January 15 to mark the historic occasion in 1949 when General K M Cariappa, later Field Marshal, took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General F R R Bucher, the last British head of the force after Independence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the “courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army,” via a post on social media. The Prime Minister, acknowledging the sacrifices of the men and women at the borders keeping a watch, said, “We remember with deep respect those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.”

“Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country,” PM Modi added.

CDS General Anil Chauhan also conveyed his Army Day greetings to personnel of all ranks of the Indian Army, their families, veterans and Veer Naris on the occasion, highlighting the force’s legacy of courage and the imperative to remain prepared for future forms of warfare.

In his message, General Chauhan described the Indian Army as the backbone of India’s defence framework and its most dependable pillar, recalling its decisive role in protecting the nation from both external threats and internal challenges. He paid tribute to the Army’s long tradition of valour, sacrifice and steadfast service to the country.

Referring to recent operations, the CDS said the Army’s indomitable spirit was once again on display during Operation Sindoor, where it showcased exceptional courage and tactical acumen. He noted that the nation takes pride in the Army’s consistent success in confronting security challenges on multiple fronts.

Stressing the need for constant evolution, General Chauhan cautioned against complacency, stating that no armed service can rely solely on past achievements. He called for a forward-looking outlook, urging the Army to proactively prepare for future wars by modernising its capabilities and anticipating emerging challenges.

Highlighting the changing character of conflict, the CDS said future wars would require multi-domain operations and deeper integration among the three services. He emphasised the need for enhanced tri-services synergy, structural reforms and a cultural shift within the Army to strengthen jointness and operational integration with the Navy and the Air Force.

General Chauhan also urged the Army to adopt the Prime Minister’s “JAI” mantra—Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation. He called for greater emphasis on integrated planning, training and operations, along with accelerated development of indigenous defence capabilities through creative and innovative approaches.

Expressing confidence in the force, the CDS said the Indian Army would continue to remain combat-ready while transitioning towards more integrated and joint structures.