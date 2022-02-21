President Ram Nath Kovind Reviews Naval Fleet at Vishakhapatnam

President Ram Nath Kovind who is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces reviewed the Indian Navy’s fleet in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The 12th Presidential Fleet Review kicked off with a 21-gun salute.

During the review, the President takes stock of the strength of the Indian Navy’s fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft from the Presidential yacht, INS Sumitra.

The latest inductions in the Indian Navy, warship INS Visakhapatnam and submarine INS Vela are part of the Presidential Fleet Review.

This will be the twelfth Fleet Review and has a special significance that was conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the Nation.

The President’s Yacht is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Sumitra, which will lead the Presidential Column.

A 40-nation naval exercise, ‘Milan’, will follow the review from February 25. The first such Presidential Fleet Review was held in 1953.