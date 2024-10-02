Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary

Lal Bahadur Shastri, born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, served as India's second Prime Minister from 1964 until his untimely death in 1966 in Tashkent, soon after signing the Tashkent Agreement with Pakistan. Shastri, a visionary leader, was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's political philosophy and is revered for his commitment to the country's progress, especially in the realms of agriculture and defense.