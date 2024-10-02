Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat, New Delhi.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid their respects to the Father of the Nation at the same venue.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep reverence for Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting the enduring influence of his principles of truth, harmony, and equality. "On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," wrote the Prime Minister.
Additionally, PM Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. In a heartfelt message on X, he stated, "Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the 'jawan', 'kisan', and 'swabhiman' of the country."
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated nationwide on October 2 each year, marking the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly remembered as the Father of the Nation. Mahatma Gandhi, born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, led India's non-violent struggle for independence from British rule, culminating in the country's freedom in 1947.
Lal Bahadur Shastri, born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, served as India's second Prime Minister from 1964 until his untimely death in 1966 in Tashkent, soon after signing the Tashkent Agreement with Pakistan. Shastri, a visionary leader, was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's political philosophy and is revered for his commitment to the country's progress, especially in the realms of agriculture and defense.