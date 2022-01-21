Priyanka Gandhi Hints At Being Congress CM Face For UP Polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hinted that she would be the chief ministerial face of the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

On being asked about the CM face of Congress, Vadra said, "Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere.”

It is however unclear if she will contest the polls or not.

As for the BJP, SP and BSP, Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have been declared as CM faces respectively.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.