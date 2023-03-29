Pune BJP MP Girish Bapat Passes Away

Girish Bapat, the BJP MP from Pune city constituency in Mahararashtra has passed away on Wednesday in city’s Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. He was 72.

Taking to Twitter, Pune city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik wrote, “A heartfelt tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Girishbhau Bapat of Pune Lok Sabha Constituency! Girish Bhau will be cremated today at 7 pm at Vaikunth crematorium".