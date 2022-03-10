Punjab Election Results: AAP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed the majority mark with 79 seats in the 117 Punjab Assembly in the early trends as of 9.45 AM, as per Election Commission reports.

Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu was trailing at second place, Siromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Bikram Majithia trailing in Patiala Assembly constituency, and Punjab Lok Congress leader and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh place in after results of the second round of counting.

According to the report of Election Commission, Charanjit Singh Channi was trailing from Chamkaur Sahib. As per the EC reports, Congress had 14 followed by SAD 7.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was trailing on the second position in Amritsar East constituency behind AAP's Jeevan Jotbkaur.

Counting for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began at 8 am across state on Thursday.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.

AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann residence in Dhuri is decorated with flowers ahead and Jalebi preparation had begun even before the counting had started, reported news agency ANI.

Also Read: Manipur Election Results: Early Numbers Indicate BJP Leading in 19 seats

