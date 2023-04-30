Punjab: Gas Leak at Ludhiana Factory Kills At Least 11, Several Unconscious

At least 11 people were killed and several others lost consciousness after a gas leak incident at a factory in the Giaspura locality in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Sunday morning.
Right after the incident, the area was cordoned off by the local administration and medical teams were rushed to the spot. As per sources, at least 11 people fell unconscious and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Reportedly, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot and has launched a rescue operation. A team of doctors, ambulances and a fire brigade has also been rushed to the spot, sources said.
The fire officials informed that they received the call at around 7.15 am today about the gas leak and sudden deaths. They rushed to the spot but people were lying unconscious on the roadside. Swati, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ludhiana West while speaking to ANI said that the incident is indeed a gas leak case.
Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the incident and said that the police, administration and NDRF teams are currently present at the location of the incident, and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.